Police in Missouri say a 16-year-old boy from Cedar Rapids died in a shooting in the St. Louis area.

They say one person suffered a significant injury, which was a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. (MGN)

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday night in North County.

St. Louis County Police say they found William Adams dead in a yard.

They also found an unnamed 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

There are no arrests so far.