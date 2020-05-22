Cedar Memorial's Memorial Day program canceled, people still encouraged to drive by

A decades-old Memorial Day tradition will have a different feel this year.

1,500 American flags dot the landscape at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. The cemetery started the tradition 76 years ago in 1944.

Cedar Memorial typically also has a program to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day, but that's been canceled. The cemetery's director still encourages people to drive through Cedar Memorial to view the flags and pay their respects.

Brad Kurtz, the director said, "We just welcomed the community to come out on Memorial Day, this is what Memorial Day is about honoring our veterans especially those veterans that gave us the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of our country and for the things we enjoy today as Americans "

Cemetery workers will be there to help guide people to loved ones' graves this weekend. Gates are open this weekend and Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.