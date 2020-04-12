Cedar Hills church members decorate church property with signs to celebrate Easter

An Eastern Iowa church had a creative way of celebrating Easter Sunday. Members of Cedar Hills Church in Cedar Rapids put out signs outside of their church.

Some of the signs had words about Easter, and hearts drawn on them. Leaders say Easter Sunday brings some of their biggest crowds.

They couldn't have in-person service today because of the Coronavirus pandemic. They still wanted to keep people involved.

"It's really important for people to find ways to connect,” said Steve Poole with Cedar Hills Church. “I think that God created us to be social beings, so it's important for us to have a social relationship with other people. And even when we're distancing ourselves physically, relationally, we need to find that intimacy.”

People could watch their Cedar Hills Church's Easter Sunday service on Facebook.