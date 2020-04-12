Cedar Falls website aimed at helping people find businesses open during pandemic

A website in Cedar Falls is helping people find businesses and other industries they can help during the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Cedar Valley Strong is a website promoting more than 200 businesses that are still open for business but are shifting online during the pandemic.

Social distancing is forcing the closure of gyms, parks, and art studios leaving businesses to reach their customers in a new way. Across the tri-state business are using online platforms like Facebook live to reach people from a safe distance.

People can shop by category: Food, entertainment, health and wellness, retail, and much more.

The website also has the option to give to a virtual tip jar and allows people to share stories.