Cedar Falls council to vote on candidate for open seat

The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday is expected to vote on which candidate should fill a vacant seat.

Rob Green previously held the council seat, but he took over as mayor last month after he defeated former Mayor Jim Brown in November. That left the council seat open.

A dozen people have filed an affidavit to be considered for the position. At a meeting earlier this month, the council voted that it would appoint someone to the seat.

According to the council's agenda, each candidate will have a chance to speak for up to three minutes each. The public will also get a chance to speak before a candidate is chosen.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.