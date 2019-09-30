Cedar Falls teen to be Kid Captain when Hawkeyes take on Michigan on Oct. 5

Look for Andrew Morlan, 15, on Oct. 5 when the Hawkeyes take on Michigan in Ann Arbor. He is set to be the honorary Kid Captain.

Doctors discovered Morlan, of Cedar Falls, was in kidney failure shortly after he and his twin brother, Isaac, were born. After he was rushed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, doctors determined he needed a kidney transplant.

Doctors placed Morlan on dialysis until he was 14-months-old at which point he was old enough to receive a kidney from his mother.

In the years following, Morlan was diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder. It's a rare cancer that develops in transplant patients.

In Aug. 2019, Morlan received a second kidney from his uncle.

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.

