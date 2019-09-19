Cedar Falls teacher arrested for second OWI after crash

A junior high school teacher from Cedar Falls is facing a second OWI offense following a weekend crash that sent him to the hospital.

It happened early Sunday morning in the area of West 15th and Washington streets.

David Grund allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before crashing his truck into several parked cars and then a tree, according to court records. He told authorities he had 15 beers before driving.

He went to MercyOne Cedar Falls Hospital for head and leg injuries.

A preliminary breath test at the hospital showed Grund had a blood alcohol concentration of .177%, according to a police report.

Results from a blood draw are pending.

Authorities charged Grund with a second offense of operating while intoxicated. He has since been released from the Black Hawk County jail.

In March 30, 2018, Cedar Falls police stopped Grund near South Main Street and Oregon Road for speeding and crossing the centerline. Records show he had a .20 blood alcohol level at the time. He pleaded guilty in the case.

The website for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners shows Grund is listed as an industrial technology at Peet Junior High.