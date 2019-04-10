Cedar Falls school board approves tax increase

The Cedar Falls Community School District approved a tax increase to fund its budget for next school year, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The school board approved an $80 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

The increase will happen despite a drop in the tax rate this year but will be offset by an increase in the percentage of a home's assessed value.

So for a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000, the portion of the district of the bill will rise by $13.16 cents to a total of $723.60.

The board also approved a 3.9 percent wage and benefit for nearly 200 employees represented by the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals.