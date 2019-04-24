Cedar Falls receives mixed reviews for increased number of public safety officers

The city of Cedar Falls said it millions in 2018 by using public safety officers instead of only staffing traditional firefighters and police officers. Some firefighters claim this model is putting the public in danger.

A public safety officer, or PSO, is a police officer who is cross-trained as a firefighter. Cedar Falls said payroll for the traditional model of separate police officers and firefighters totaled more than nine million dollars a year. The city said PSO's have cost just more than seven million, about a two million dollar savings.

"It works very well for us," said Police Chief Jeff Olson.

Olson said. so far, about 85 percent of his force are now trained in both and he believes that number will keep growing.

"We've been doing this for about two years and as we continue to move forward we'll have more police officer cross trained as firefighters," said Olson.

Olson said it works because firefighters have a lot of free time in their shift.

"Fewer number of people working at the firehouse because there's a lot of downtime. Fire calls have dropped significantly, 60 percent in the past forty years," said Olson. "What we did is pick those positions up and moved them to the police site so you have more police officers working that carry their fire gear in their car."

Former fire captain Sharon Regenold said she retired in 2017 after the city started implementing cross-training. She said the idea of it worried her because there's no way someone can be highly skilled and fully trained in two different professions, police work and fighting fires.

"It bothered me a lot that I might be part of an emergency scene where someone were to get hurt or killed," said Regenold.

Regenold said the savings don't justify the real cost.

"Jack of all trades is a master of none. I think that's very obvious here.

I'm very disappointed, said Regenold. "I don't think the citizens are getting the bang for their buck. Tax dollars I don't think are being spent wisely."

Chief Olson said fires are down sixty percent in the past forty years and crime is steadily declining with it.