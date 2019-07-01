Cedar Falls restricts fireworks use within city limits

The Cedar Falls City Council approved a fireworks ordinance that restricts the use of fireworks within the city.

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay

The ordinance still allows people to use sparklers, snakes and other novelty fireworks. But items that include firecrackers, bottle rockets and Class I and II are no longer allowed. People given special permission by the city can fire them.

Iowa's legislature changed state law in 2017, allowing for fireworks sales and use around the 4th of July and New Year's. But cities across the state have the power to limit use.