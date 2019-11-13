Cedar Falls police ask for help in finding teen runaway

The Cedar Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Police say 15-year-old Cadence M. Knock was last seen leaving Cedar Falls High School at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she is a white female, 5'9" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has blonde hair, shaved on the right side, and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat, jeans, and was carrying a large bookbag.

If you see Cadence, or know where she may be, contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or the Black Hawk County dispatch center at 319-291-2515.

