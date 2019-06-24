Cedar Falls opens $10.5-million public safety building

Cedar Falls has taken another step toward merging the city's police and fire departments.

The city has filled firefighter openings over the last few years with police officers who are cross-trained for both jobs, known as public safety officers, or PSOs.

The city held an open house Monday for its new public safety building at the corner of South Main Street and Greenhill Road, which will be headquarters for all public safety work.

The city's other fire station on Main Street will stay open as it transitions to a fire substation.

Fire Chief John Bostwick said they chose the new location based on trends in calls over the last several years.

“A lot of our calls are coming from the south and the west, and with access directly to Greenhill Road, Highway 58, we’re able to access east and west and north and south real quickly and efficiently,” he said.

Firefighters, police officers and PSOs will work from the new building starting July 8, and it features a few different spots where all three groups will interact.

“By working together in some of those non-emergency atmospheres, we feel that they can be more of a team as they respond to emergencies,” Bostwick said.

The public safety building cost about $10.5 million, which was less than the budgeted amount for the project and came from unspent city funds, according to Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.

“We save that money throughout the years, and it builds pretty quickly, and we can do projects like this without raising taxes or doing bond referendum,” Olson said.

Its opening also comes on the heels of the news that the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will maintain its Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating of 3. That rating gauges how well a fire department protects its community, and a rating of 3 puts Cedar Falls among the top 3.5% of departments in Iowa.

“We’ve always felt that we have a very high-quality fire-response pattern,” Bostwick said. “We have a very highly trained group of individuals that respond from the public safety officer and strictly from the fire side.”

Both Bostwick and Olson said the maintenance of the ISO rating shows Cedar Falls’ PSO model is working.

“The more we move along, the better skilled everybody gets at it, the more people we have responding to the calls,” Olson said.

However, the PSO model has faced heavy criticism from both former and current firefighters in Cedar Falls, who still say it puts the public and the firefighters themselves at risk.

Scott Dix, president of Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366, told KCRG-TV9 that, “A public safety officer is in no way a fair exchange for a true firefighter,” and that claims from the City of Cedar Falls that the PSO model saves money while keeping people just as safe simply aren't true.