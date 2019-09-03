Cedar Falls man charged with firing guns, damaging car in parking lot

A Cedar Falls man is facing charges after police said he fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and revolver.

Adren Hall, 22, is charged with reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

Just before 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to 710 W. Seerley Boulevard for vandalism. There were also reports of shots fired at the same location.

When authorities got to the scene, they learned unknown subjects thew items toward Hall's apartment causing damage to the complex. While this was happening, Hall fired shots from a .410 shotgun and a .357 revolver out of his kitchen window.

Then, Hall went outside of his apartment and fired more shots into the air, police said. He damaged a car in the parking lot.

A picture for Hall was not immediately available.



