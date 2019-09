Cedar Falls police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his neighbor's cat.

It happened Sunday morning in the 800 block of Walnut Street, southwest of downtown, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Robert Frohn, 88, told police he shot the animal because it was on his property and meowing. Prosecutors charged him with reckless use of a firearm.

Frohn is free right now. A trial is pending.