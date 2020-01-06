Cedar Falls to decide what to do with vacant city council seat

Cedar Falls will decide what to do with an open city council seat.

Rob Green took over as mayor last week, leaving his at large council seat empty. He defeated former Mayor Jim Brown in November.

On Monday night, city council members will decide on two choices to fill the vacancy. They will either choose to appoint a person for the seat at a later date or hold a special election.

In order to appoint a new at large council member, the majority of the council must vote in favor of the person.

People in Cedar Falls can petition for an election within 14 days of notice of an appointment. They would have to collect more than 1,000 signatures.

TV9 spoke to Mayor Green about the options. He says a special election could cost between $10,000 to $20,000. He feels the people of Cedar Falls would prefer to have a say in who should fill the seat.

Mayor Green says people have already shown interest in the vacant seat.

The city council meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. If they decide on a special election, city leaders say it will likely be on March 3.

