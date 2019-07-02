Cedar Falls firefighters union sues city over cross-trained officers

The union that represents firefighters in Cedar Falls is suing the city.

The lawsuit is the latest development in the city's move to cross-train police officers to also work as firefighters. The city calls crossed trained officers "public safety officers" or PSOs.

Cedar Falls officials have said PSOs help the city stretch its public safety dollars. Firefighters say the policy creates safety risks for them and the public.

The lawsuit claims the city is putting unqualified PSO supervisors in charge of firefighters. The International Association of Firefighters, Local 1366, that represents Cedar Falls firefighters filed the lawsuit.

Last month, the city council promoted nine PSOs into supervisor roles overseeing firefighters and police. The lawsuit claims all of the PSOs came from the police department and all firefighter applicants were "eliminated immediately."

The union argues those promoted PSOs do not have enough firefighter training and experience to supervise firefighters. The lawsuit says six of the promoted PSOs have not worked a single day in a full-time capacity in the fire department. They claim this violates state law that requires firefighters meet minimum training and experience levels.

The I9 investigative team reached out to the City for a statement. A spokesperson for the City said, in part, that, "The matter has been referred to the City's labor counsel and is currently under review. The City is confident in its promotional processes and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit."

Mayor Jim Brown was also quoted in the city's statement that he has confidence in the city's public safety professionals and that they are highly-qualified and well-trained.