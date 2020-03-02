Cedar Falls council expected to overrule mayor's veto to replace firefighters with PSO's

The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday is expected to overrule Mayor Rob Green's veto to replace firefighter positions with Public Safety Officers or PSO's.

Last month, the city council voted in favor of the program which would combine the roles of police and firefighters.

The goal is to save money and increase the number of responders, but the decision has been controversial.

The mayor said this is the first veto in 20 years for the city. He said his action is not on the merits of the decision itself, but the process. He said he thought the council should have waited to vote on it until after a special election for a council seat.

Monday's council meeting starts at 7 p.m.