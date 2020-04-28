Cedar Falls city facilities to remain closed until May 15

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls announced the extended closure of city facilities until May 15 in accordance with Gov. Reynolds latest proclamation.

The following facilities will continue to be closed during this time:

  • Cedar Falls City Hall
  • Cedar Falls Public Library
  • Community Center
  • The Hearst Center for the Arts
  • Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center
  • Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center

    Additionally, the Cedar Falls Public Works and Cedar Falls Public Safety buildings will continue to have limited public access.

    For more information visit cedarfalls.com, or call City Hall at (319) 273-8600 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

