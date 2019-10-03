Cedar Falls Schools says recent gay pride event was not approved

Peet Junior High School parent Robert Michael recorded a video last week after he says his son alerted him that a "welcome" event was handing out donuts and gay pride flags.

Screen shot of video shot by Robert Michael confronting Democratic Iowa State Senator Eric Giddens in September 2019.

Among the organizers seen in the video is Iowa state Democratic Senator Eric Giddens, a former Cedar Falls School Board member. Giddens declined I9's request for an interview but says families organized the event to show support for LGBTQ students after a bullying incident.

"This is just a welcome to school," Giddens says in the video.

The woman in the video with a rainbow on her face is Giddens' wife, Kendra Wohlert. Wohlert can be heard telling Michael the school approved of the event that was put on. Cedar Falls Schools however says that is not the case.

District spokesperson Janelle Darst told the I9 investigative team in a statement that, "The event, as it took place, was not expected nor approved as it became something different than 'show kindness'. We have reviewed how we can and will handle situations like this better in the future and something like this/or similar, will not take place again."

A student group called "Difference" put on the event. The groups mission is to promote being inclusive, positive and welcoming, according to Darst.

Michael declined to speak with I9 about his video of the event but when he shared it on the Facebook page of Cedar Valley Patriots for Christ, it received hundreds of comments and shares.

"It doesn't seem to be student led," said Pastor Sam Jones, a spiritual leader for Cedar Valley Patriots for Christ.

Jones is also the pastor at Faith Baptist Church, where he tells I9 gays are not welcome. Jones worries the event at Peet forced a political message into a public school.

"Even if there were students involved it does seem to be very much an agenda being pushed by a authority figures, a teacher, a former school board member, and a current senator."

Jen Rowray, president of PFLAG Cedar Rapids, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, says while she thinks the adults who helped put the event on outside Peet were well intentioned, she also believes their approach was wrong.

"Honestly, I'm a parent. I don't want certain people pushing views on my child even if I agree with it," said Rowray. "At PFLAG we do outreach. We've been to several schools where we speak, allow the parents and kids to ask us the tough questions so that we can have a dialogue rather than confrontational information."

Michael did tell I9 he is satisfied with the district's response to the event.

Iowa schools are barred from holding religious displays or events but a district court ruling found gay pride flags do not count as a religious symbol and are allowed in public buildings.