Cedar Falls Public Safety warning about ice after responding to several rescues

Cedar Falls Public Safety were called out to help a total of four people who fell through the ice on Sunday.

They say the first rescue happened around 12:20 p.m., involving three people who had been ice fishing at Big Woods Lake, who had fallen through the ice.

Authorities learned that other people nearby heard yelling and helped in getting the three people out of the water and to shore.

They were all taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

After that, officers were advised of another person who had fallen through the ice, who was able to get himself out of the water.

Officers checked on him and he refused medical attention.

Cedar Falls Public Safety encourages the public to use caution near the ice and water with the fluctuating temperatures this time of year.

