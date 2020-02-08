Cedar Falls Police arrest man after alleged apartment break-ins

A man allegedly broke into two units at an apartment complex and assaulted a person living inside one of the units, according to the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Joseph Lockard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and public intoxication.

Cedar Falls Police Department officials said it happened at around 1:12 a.m. Saturday at 2603 Orchard Drive. Officers said a resident told them a man broke into one of the locked units.

While officers were on scene speaking with the person who reported the break-in, a second resident started screaming for help. Authorities said Lockard had entered a second apartment unit and assaulted the resident.

Lockard is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.