Cedar Falls Firefighters Union petitions for courts to rule city violated state law

Firefighters in Cedar Falls are asking the courts to rule the city violated state law.

The Cedar Falls Firefighters' Union petitioned the Iowa District Court in Black Hawk County to stop city appointments.

They say the city has appointed 6 of 9 supervisory positions to the fire department with people who have never worked as a full time firefighter. They also say they excluded all its professional firefighters from consideration for promotion to those roles.

"These promotions violate state law that prohibits employment of individuals in fire department positions if they are unable to meet reasonable physical condition training and level of experience requirements for the positions," explained the fire fighters' attorney David Ricksecker, of McGillivary Steele and Elkin LLP in Washington D.C. "Such arbitrary personnel actions can endanger the safety of the citizens."

The two sides have been in disagreement after the city started to cross-train law enforcement to also work as firefighters. While the city says this helps save taxpayer money, firefighters say public safety officers aren't ready to fight fires.

"The decision of the city ignores the importance of training and experience when it comes to keeping the citizens safe,” said Cedar Falls Fire Fighters President Scott Dix. "In these positions, firefighting knowledge and on-the-job experience can mean the difference between life and death."