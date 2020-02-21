Cedar Falls Firefighter Union reacts to PSO decision, Mayor's veto

The Cedar Falls Firefighter Union President says he is disappointed after Thursday’s city council's decision to start replacing firefighter positions with Public Safety Officers or PSO's.

"Last night's council vote was saddening to firefighters, though not unexpected," said Scott Dix.

However, he says he is optimistic that Mayor Rob Green's veto, opposing the restructuring plan, will stand.

"We hope the other council members will respect the power of the mayor and the veto," he added.

Thursday, City Council also voted to create a task force for monitoring the transition of firefighters into PSO's, saying that they can either transition, find a different job with the city or accept a severance package.

Dix says he met with city staff Friday morning to discuss the next steps moving forward with removing firefighters, but still has concerns.

"They told the public the firefighters would all have the chance to be PSO's if they wanted to and that they qualified and I didn't get that impression this morning when we met with the city administrator, the fire chief, and public safety director,” he said. “There was no guarantee given that even if a firefighter qualified to be a PS that he would be guaranteed to have that job."

At Friday’s meeting, he was also made aware of a lockout at the main fire station building.

"I drove to the fire station at 1718 Main Street and found it unlocked at the time, which was about 10:30, then quickly boxed up all my possessions so that I would not lose them if there was a lockout and proceeded on to the meeting on 4600 South Main at the Public Safety Building, where I did learn a lockout occurred," he said.

He says the building was unlocked after the Mayor announced his veto, which was posted on Facebook.

In that letter saying, “his action is not on the merits of the decision itself, but the process.”

He said "The council should have waited until after the special election to make its "Full Implementation, Eliminate Traditional Firefighters Immediately" decision, and that "this rush job by council is unacceptable."

He did acknowledge the council will overrule the veto at its March 2nd meeting.

TV9 did reach out to the Mayor, Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Friday for comment, but did not hear back by news time.