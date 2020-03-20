Cedar Falls City Council to hold special meeting virtually

The City Council in Cedar Falls will be holding a virtual special meeting to talk about modifying the enforcement of parking ordinances in the city.

This would be the city would temporarily suspend any parking enforcement near College Hill and the Downtown areas until April 10, 2020.

To help protect against the spreading of COVID-19, the meeting will be all online. Council members, Mayor Rob Green, and city staff with be dialing in to participate. The meeting will take place on March 20th and 4:00 p.m.

The public is also available to listen to the meeting. The public can call either 646-558-8656 or 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID of 319-804-8847. People can also join online by using this link, bit.ly/councilzoom. You can also watch on Cedar Falls Channel 15 or a live stream on Youtube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzeig5nIS-dIEYisqah1uQ.

