Cedar Falls City Council overrules mayor's veto to replace firefighters with PSOs

The Cedar Falls city council overruled the mayor's veto to replace firefighter positions with Public Safety Officers or PSOs.

The city council voted in favor of the program 5-2 last month. The goal is to save money and increase the number of responders, but the decision has been controversial in Cedar Falls.

Mayor Rob Green, who was on the council before taking the mayor's spot, is against it. He vetoed the city council's original decision saying he thought the council should have waited to vote on it until after a special election for a council seat.

Many have criticized the change. Many firefighters have quit over the program, saying they don't feel safe working with PSO's.