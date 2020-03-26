Late last week Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed an additional Public Health Emergency Declaration which eases a number of state regulations.

Cedar County woman worried about being evicted despite Governor asking for halt

One of those measures would halt evictions while the spread of the coronavirus continues, but one Cedar County woman worries her landlord is still going to go through with the eviction process.

“I’m confused because Cedar County seems to think that since the eviction was filed three days before the declaration, our eviction still counts,” said Stephanie Mccord.

Mccord and her two kids have called their Cedar County house a home for the last year. She fell on hard times last month when her father became ill. She said she was shot on her rent by $220.

“I lost my father and I wasn’t paid bereavement,” she said. “He was in hospice and the week before we spent a lot of time with him before we lost him.”

A court notice was filed and Mccord was ordered to pay $2000. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office delivered an eviction notice and three days later the Governor signed the additional Public Health Emergency Declaration.

“I’m just confused,” she said. “We are going to pack our stuff up and move it into pods this weekend and try to be out by the first.”

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office told me “the proclamation does halt any ongoing removal proceedings; however, her landlord said he was going to move forward. The Cedar County Sheriff wasn’t aware of the order and the Cedar County Clerk of Courts didn’t return our calls.

Mccord has been looking for a new place to call home but said that it hasn’t been easy with the spread of the virus continuing throughout the state.

“I’ve probably applied to five different places with no response,” she said. “One place did let me do a virtual tour but I’m submitting applications and not hearing back.”

