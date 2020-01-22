Cedar County supervisor files formal complaint against sheriff

Cedar County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Dawn Smith claims Sheriff Warren Wethington has harassed her for months because of her gender, which is why records say she is now chosen to file a complaint against him with the state.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The formal complaint was filed through an attorney on behalf of Smith with the state Ombudsman's office, an Iowa agency that investigates complaints made against local governments.

Senior Assistant Ombudsman Bert Dalmer told the I9 investigative team that complaints of this nature are "fairly rare" and they have no authority to enforce any recommendations they may make should they decide to pursue Smith's complaint.

Wethington had refused to book inmates in June 2019 that Durant police officers arrested in his jail because he accused then Durant officer Robert Smith of lying about police matters. Smith, the husband of Dawn Smith, resigned from his position in July after a video was released showing him pushing down a motorist in a 2017 traffic stop. Smith was working as a trooper for the Iowa State Patrol at the time of the stop.

The motorist seen in the video is suing Smith in federal court over the incident.

Dawn Smith lists a number of issues against Wethington in her complaint. Among them include a claim that Wethington addressed her during a supervisor's meeting about his decision to not accept Durant inmates, "due to his own personal beef" with her and her husband.

The complaint also shows Smith took issue with an alleged incident that took place in May, where Wellington used "lewd and harassing language" when she asked him about accusations he acted inappropriately during a separate county meeting.

Another complaint made by Smith is that Wethington sent an email in October to a member of the National Association of Counties, "saying how concerned he is that Ms. Smith has an input on Public Safety." Smith tells I9 he does have concerns about Smith in this capacity.

Wethington declined an on-camera interview with I9 to discuss Smith's accusations further but did say he never discriminated or harassed Smith.

I9 reached out to Smith for comment and in turn received a letter from her attorney declining our request.