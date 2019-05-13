Cedar County secondary roads 'turning the corner' as motor graders get to work

Gravel roads in eastern Iowa are on track to improving now after the wet fall, harsh winter, and spring melt.

This spring, TV9 showed you how melting snow and wet weather left big ruts and made some rural roads impassible in a number of counties. Now, engineers say the weather is cooperating to let repair work begin.

In April, TV9 visited Cedar County to see the road issues they were having on gravel and dirt roads. When revisiting the county's secondary roads Monday, engineers say the conditions are finally improving, meaning there is more work to get done.

Larry Beck, who serves as a Maintenance Worker II for Cedar County said in his 16 years working for the county, seeing the roads as they were the past few months was an extraordinarily rare sighting.

"We dealt with a lot of moisture in the fall, and this spring, and not a lot of time to work on it," Beck said. "The groundwater just can't get away fast enough and the roads aren't draining."

"We've been really careful what we've maintained with our graders," said Robert Fangmann, the County Engineer for Cedar County. "Obviously they weigh over 30,000 pounds so some roads you just couldn't put them on- it'd do more damage than good."

Fangmann described the roads confidently: "improving."

"They're definitely improving," Fangmann said. "As I say, we've turned the corner. I've just been telling people it's more of a sweeping curve than a 90-degree turn."

But "turning the corner" did not come without some concern- and an increased cost. Fangmann asked the county's board of supervisors for an increase to the budget to keep up with the poor condition of the roads. The county budgeted $1.4 million for roads maintenance this fiscal year, but required a $200,000 increase due to the poor condition of the roads.

"They did approve an additional $200,000 for our rock budget," Fangmann said. "So that's going to help tremendously."

The money translates another 120,000 tons of rock will get put on these roads by August 1- meaning the graders that are out will stay busy for a while.

"It's just taken its toll and like I said, it's improving, it'll get better," Beck said. "It always does. It's just going to take some time. Time and some decent weather."

Fangmann said they are targeting a two-to-three week timetable as they work to resurface these roads. He says there still may be soft spots, so drivers should still drive carefully for the coming weeks.