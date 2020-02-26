Cedar County deputies file complaint with the state against county attorney

Cedar County sheriff's deputies said they have sent in a formal complaint with the state agency that investigates allegations of lawyer misconduct against their county attorney, Jeffrey Renander.

Cedar County Attorney Jeffrey Renander (Courtesy Photo)

Last week, every deputy in Cedar County approved a vote of "no confidence" against Renander and called for him to step down. Deputies have accused Renander of making inappropriate comments to victims of sexual assault.

This latest move from deputies follows a separate complaint filed by the Tipton Police Department against Renander.

Cedar County's chief deputy, Kevin Knoche, says he wants Renander to lose his license to practice law.

"I guess the most concerning thing is he hasn't reached out to our department to even talk about it," Knoche said.

The agency that investigates attorney misconduct is called the Office of Professional Regulation and is part of the Iowa Judicial branch. If the complaint moves forward, the Supreme Court will decide if Renander should face discipline.

Sheriff's deputies said Renander has blamed victims of sexual assault, including children, for their own abuse.

Renander also allegedly told at least one victim, "at least you weren't awake for it," according to deputies. Knoche said a Tipton Police officer and a sexual assault advocate heard Renander make that comment to a sexual assault survivor. Knoche says he knows of several other incidents where similar comments have been made.

"If we don't stand up and say something here they're (victims) not going to come forward and talk to us," Knoche said.

The I9 investigative team has repeatedly reached out to Renander for comment for his side of this story but he has declined to talk about the allegations against him.

I9, again, reached out to the Cedar County Board of Supervisors about this situation and have not heard back from any members.