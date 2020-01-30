Cedar County Sheriff says Supervisor filed complaint for 'revenge'

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington says allegations made in a complaint filed in December against him by Cedar County Supervisor Dawn Smith with the state's Ombudsman's office was motivated by "revenge".

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Wethington tells the I9 investigative team he thinks Smith filed the complaint because he outed her husband for having documented credibility issues. Last year, Wethington stopped booking inmates into his jail that Durant police arrested because Smith's husband, and then officer, Robert Smith, was working there. Video uncovered by I9 showed Robert Smith shoving a motorcyclist after a traffic stop in 2017.

Dawn Smith said in her complaint Wethington's decision to address her at a supervisors meeting about his concerns with Durant police was due to his own personal "beef" with her and her husband. She also says he discriminated against her for being a woman and spoke with her on the phone using lewd and harassing language. Wethington says Smith's allegations are simply not true.

"This is harassment," said Wethington. "It's a waste of taxpayer's money. There are women out there who are legitimately being harassed who have legitimate complaints and it's taking time away from people who need help."

Wethington did add he wants "nothing to do with" with Smith and that he hopes the state does an investigation to show her claims are baseless. Wethington says he has not said anything to Smith that he would not have said to a man.

Wethington does acknowledge he expressed concern to a member of the National Association of Counties that Smith has input on public safety issues, something he tells I9 he does not regret.

I9 reached out to Smith for comment on Thursday and received a message back from her attorney declining to answer our questions.

Wethington gave I9 a copy of a May phone call between Smith and himself where Smith alleged in her complaint he used lewd and harassing language.

WARNING, THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE THAT SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE



