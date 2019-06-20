Cedar County Sheriff: Durant police department is not 'trustworthy'

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington is refusing to book inmates into his jail who have been arrested in Durant because he does not trust their police department.

Sheriff Wethington tells the I9 investigative team his concerns center on what is called a 'Giglio file' for one Durant police officer, Robert Smith.

A Giglio file is a secret document, available only to judges, that details allegations of police misconduct, like lying or use of excessive force.

I9 has learned Officer Smith is the only law enforcement officer in Cedar County with a Giglio file.

"It would be a lot easier for me to just turn a blind eye and let things happen but what is going on down there is not right," said Wethington.

The Durant Police Department hired Smith last year after he retired from the Iowa State Patrol after 30 years.

I9 filed an open records to see if Smith was forced to resign or was fired from the state patrol but we were told he simply "retired".

Durant's Police Chief, Orville Randolph, declined to comment on the situation other than to say Smith is still on the job.

Cedar County's County Attorney Jeffrey Renander tells the I9 officer Smith is the only member of law enforcement in the county to have a Giglio file.

What is in Smith's file is a mystery, even Renander says he is not sure as only a judge has access and could decide whether to release it. Nevertheless, Renander says the file is not stopping him from prosecuting cases where Smith was the arresting officer.

"Every case is different," said Renander. "The judge then makes that decision (whether the files are relevant to a case). Not me. And that's why I still prosecute these cases."

Sheriff Wethington disagrees with Renander's decision. In an email to his deputies and the County Attorney's Office, Wethington noted Renander's willingness "to prosecute these untruthful officer's cases".

Wethington ordered his deputies not to accept arrests from Durant's police department and it does not stop there.

"It is a large step when you tell a community their law enforcement isn't trustworthy enough to come into my building," said Wethington.

Officer Smith is married to Cedar County Supervisor Dawn Smith. Smith has accused Wethington of using her husband to get back at her for disagreements on other issues.

Supervisor Smith declined our request for an interview but did send along a statement that says in part that, "Wethington made multiple false accusations when he chose to target me, my family, my friends, and my community. This of which will all be addressed at the appropriate time and place."

Anyone arrested by Durant's police officers has to be booked in Scott and Muscatine Counties, which adds transportation costs for Cedar County.