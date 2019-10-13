Cedar Bridge in Madison Co. re-dedicated after 2017 fire

The Cedar Covered Bridge in Madison County is being renovated after a fire. Saturday, was the re-dedication ceremony.

It took 29 months to rebuild the bridge. The bridge is important to people in the town, being where several people have met, fell in love, and even listened to concerts. It was made famous by the book and film "The Bridges of Madison County".

The bridge was re-dedicated at the Covered Bridge festival, an event that attracted visitors from all over. Some even came from as far as Germany, who people in town say is part of the town.

“My name is Dominique Steeler from Germany. I am a huge fan of Meryl Streep,” said one attendee.

The $700,000 bridge has strengthened steel and will soon have security cameras.

