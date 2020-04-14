Caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park to remain closed through April 30

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced that the caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park will remain closed through April 30, in accordance with Gov. Reynolds' social distancing efforts.

Visitors can still access the rest of the park, but the caves are closed.

The DNR said the caves are closed because they feature narrow boardwalks and handrails that make it difficult to maintain six feet of physical distance.

For more information about this and other Iowa state park closures visit the Iowa DNR's website.