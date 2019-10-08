Cavanagh, Schiesl advance to general election in Dubuque's Ward 4

Voters in Dubuque's City Council Ward 4 have made their choice for the two candidates to face off in November in a primary election on Tuesday.

Brad Cavanagh received 495 votes or 79.0 percent of the vote. Jay Schiesl got 114 votes or 18.2 percent of the vote. Antonino Taddeo Erba received 18 votes or 2.9 percent of the vote.

The top two candidates advance to the November 5 general election.

Total voter turnout between Ward 3 and Ward 4 in Tuesday's primary election was 7.1 percent.