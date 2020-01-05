Caucus volunteers, party leaders preparing for record participation in 2020 Democratic caucuses

The math can seem complicated in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with the number of delegates a candidate earns for the county conventions calculated by a formula and based on whether or not they gained a certain percentage of participants in a precinct.

The Iowa Democratic Party and Black Hawk County Democrats hold a training session for caucus volunteers in Waterloo on Jan. 5, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

That’s after some participants have to realign with a new campaign, dropping their initial choice because he or she didn’t have enough support in that precinct.

This math is something Rich Kurtenbach of Black Hawk County has calculated twice before as a precinct chair in a presidential caucus.

“Just practice with it a little bit ahead of time. It isn't rocket science,” he said.

Now Kurtenbach is preparing to serve as a precinct chair for the third time on Feb. 3.

"It sounds like it's going to be even more than what we've seen in the past,” he said.

With a record number of candidates still left in the Democratic field and no clear front-runner less than a month before the caucuses, Iowa is still up for grabs, and caucus leaders believe that will lead to record participation in 2020.

"We are prepared for 2016 numbers plus 50%,” said Sarah Eastman, chair of the Black Hawk County Democratic Party’s caucus committee. “We may not see that many, but we have made sure we've taken steps to be prepared for that many if that is what we see."

The Iowa Democratic Party is working with county parties across the state to make sure all volunteers are on the same page on Feb. 3 by hosting volunteer training events, including one in Waterloo on Sunday that Kurtenbach and several other volunteers attended.

“It is a complicated process when you look at it as a whole,” Eastman said. “But when we break it down step by step and help people understand what's happening at each point of the evening for the caucus, it becomes a lot easier to understand."

Even for veteran volunteers like Kurtenbach, there are new caucus components this year, like a presidential preference card that all caucus-goers will need to fill out after their first and second alignments with candidates.

"It's a way to check the math, and it's a way for us to really see what happened at the caucus,” Eastman said.

To fill out these cards and in anticipation of record attendance, the Iowa Democratic Party is including pens in supply boxes that each of the state’s 1,678 precincts will receive. Black Hawk County’s 62 precincts alone will receive nearly 14,000 pens, with Eastman saying they’re expecting up to 600 people to participate at some of those precincts.

"The more volunteers we have to help with that early process at caucus — the check-in and the helping people get to the places they're supposed to be — the smoother the evening will go,” she said.

It's a rewarding evening for volunteers like Kurtenbach, but also a long one.

"Every night, you're just glad it's all done when it's done,” he said.

Democratic caucus-goers can also check in early to their caucus for the first time ever through the Iowa Democrats’ website.

Party leaders are encouraging people to do this to ensure caucusing begins on time.

Early check-in runs through Jan. 17.