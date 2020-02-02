Caucus-themed performance has participants rethinking their choices ahead of Monday

As the room at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids filled up Sunday afternoon, members of the audience — just about all of whom said they planned to caucus Monday — had a little more than 24 hours to make up their minds before they caucus.

But after the performance they attended, aptly titled, “The Democratic Field,” some people were shaking up their candidate choices.

The “civic intervention,” a collaboration between NYU’s Artists’ Literacies Institute and the Verbatim Performance Lab and performed by actors from Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre, started by having audience members vote on their top Democratic presidential candidate.

Those results found that Elizabeth Warren led the room, followed by Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden, in that order.

Then 10 Mirrorbox Theatre actors randomly drew assignments for 10 candidates, whose identities were unknown to the actors themselves.

What they did have was a script, which provided verbatim answers from their real candidate on matters of foreign policy and economy, as well as marks that would inform the actor on the candidate’s cadence and when they would pause, stutter or stumble.

“Our politics are a spectacle, and our politicians are celebrities. This is a great opportunity for people to kind of see-through that celebrity and get back to the substance of what democracy is really meant to be,” said Andrew Freiband, the founder and director of the Artists’ Literacies Institute.

With the random assignments, each actor was only known as “Candidate A” through “Candidate J,” and didn’t necessarily look like the candidate they were representing.

“It was certainly interesting to learn what they’re actually saying without them being the one saying it,” actor Marcia Hughes said.

The audience took notes and then voted after two rounds of hearing about foreign policy and economic proposals, before finding out who was who.

In first place was Elizabeth Warren, whose identity, played by Hughes, didn’t come as much of a surprise for the crowd or the actors.

“I knew right away who this one was,” Hughes said, citing words in her script like “mamas,” which Warren frequently uses.

In a three-way tie at the bottom of the votes were Buttigieg, Deval Patrick, and Tulsi Gabbard, and Buttigieg’s fall from the previous vote came as a surprise to much of the audience.

However, it didn’t come as big of a surprise as Biden’s finish in second place, ahead of Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Klobuchar.

“I think that that was a candidate that a lot of people weren’t thinking about near the top,” participant Logan Schultz said.

Including the actor who played him, Jo Jordan.

“A huge, complete surprise to me,” Jordan said of when she found out she was representing Biden.

However, she said it changed her view of the former vice president, whom she hadn’t previously considered as a caucus choice.

“I could hear and see how much he really cares about this country and that he cares about the people of this country and the future of this country,” Jordan said.

The exercise didn’t change much for Schultz, who’s sticking with his plan of caucusing for Warren — “I still find myself pretty steadfast in how I feel going into tomorrow night,” he said.

Jordan also still plans to caucus for her previous choice, Andrew Yang, but now she is reconsidering her second choice, and Biden is an option.

“He is now!” Jordan said with a laugh.

Sunday’s performance was the first time “The Democratic Field” has been held outside New York, but its directors hope to take it to other states before their respective primaries this election cycle.