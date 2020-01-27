Caucus organizers expect big Johnson County focus from caucus-goers, candidates

With the first-in-the-nation caucuses one week from Monday, presidential candidates are zeroing in on specific counties here in eastern Iowa, with some candidates and campaign leaders say young and progressive voters could be the key factors to winning the Democratic nomination.

Bernie Sanders supporters hold hands at the direction of speaker Phillip Agnew, who was speaking as a surrogate for Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

12 Democrats are still in the race at this point with over nine months until the general election in November. Caucus organizers say this year's Democratic contest has very high stakes.

"If you win Iowa, it's giant media attention going into the next contest in New Hampshire," John Deeth, the caucus organizer for the Johnson County Democratic Party, said.

Ahead of the caucuses, organizers like Deeth know roughly how many people will caucus in-state. But so many more will watch the outcome from outside state lines.

"If you're not in the top three or five in Iowa, it's really hard to keep going as a candidate," Deeth said.

This year in Johnson County, they are expecting thousands more to caucus. Deeth said they are expecting between 22,000-25,000 people, compared to 19,000 in 2016. He said with an increase in local attention, it will bring a spotlight not just on Iowa, but on the county itself.

"if a candidate does very well in Johnson County, that sends a signal to other liberal, academic communities around the country, to an Ann Arbor [Mich.], or to a Madison [Wis.], or places like that."

Deeth said the increased attention has to do with some major factors, like the number of progressive caucus-goers in the county, but also the young age of a Johnson County resident, with the median age, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, just below 30 years old.

"We've got a community that is very, very organized that will get out to a meeting," Deeth said. "We've got more young people, we've got more highly-paid professional people. And that's very different than the rest of Iowa."

Deeth also said with area organizers releasing the raw vote total for the first time, candidates will know exactly how many people support them- and that could prove pivotal heading into other states, and leading to a potential nomination.

"We're picking the final four, basically," Deeth said.