Caucus Day weather over the years

Modern-day Caucus’ started in Iowa in 1972, so we went back and found out what the weather has been like over the past 12 caucuses. Every four years the date does vary, but it is either in January or February.

The first 3 modern-day caucuses had temperatures in the 20s and 30s. In 1984 though, the high temperatures neared 50 at 49 degrees that day. That was the warmest Caucus Day. The coldest came in 2004, where highs were in the teens at 18 degrees. Otherwise, most other years sat in the 20s and 30s.

As far as precipitation goes, the snowiest Caucus Day for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Iowa City happened in 1992, ranging from 1-3”. The highest snowfall on Caucus Day for Waterloo was 1988, with around 1”.

