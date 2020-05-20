Catholic parishes in Dubuque Archdiocese to resume services starting May 30

A major church organization in eastern Iowa will be resuming in-person worship and other services at the end of May, according to guidance provided by church leaders.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque, which oversees the Catholic Church in northeast Iowa, will be allowing the reopening of parishes for gatherings, along with Mass and Sacraments, on the weekend of May 30, according to a statement released by Archbishop Michael Jackels' office.

Jackels stated that those who are "sick, or frail due to advanced age, or have an underlying medical condition, or nervous about getting COVID-19, shouldn’t be gathering together for any reason." He also said that the dispensation from participating in Mass continues until further notice, potentially until vaccinations are possible.

The church will continue to monitor trends in novel coronavirus infections, according to the statement, and will adjust plans as needed.

The archdiocese had initially announced the cancellation of in-person services on March 16.