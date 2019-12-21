Catalog retailers see reason for optimism after declines

Mailboxes stuffed with catalogs this holiday season point toward a trend.

Industry officials believe catalog mailings have leveled off after a decade of decline. They may even be growing. Nostalgic millennials are showing an interest, and new companies are mailing catalogs.

The president of a direct marketing agency in California says even pure online retailers are getting into the act as they realize the limits of digital marketing.

The American Catalog Mailers Association says mailings had dropped from about 19 billion in 2016 to estimated 11.5 billion for 2018.