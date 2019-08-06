Casts of ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘A League of Their Own’ coming to Dubuque

Casts of ‘The Sandlot’ & ‘A League of their Own’ will be in Dubuque later this month for a moving showing and Q&A reception.

It's part of the Team of Dreams Movie Night at Phoenix Theater Kennedy Mall in Dubuque on the evening of Saturday, August 31, according to Travel Dubuque.

Everything starts at 5 p.m. with a reception and opportunities for pictures followed by a time for questions and answers at 7:15 p.m. inside Phoenix Theaters.

Stars in attendance from ‘The Sandlot’ include Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous), Marty York (Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons). Stars in attendance from ‘A League of Their Own’ include Lori Petty (Kit Keller), Ann Cusack (Shirley Baker), Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch).

Team of Dreams kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Field of Dreams with appearances by the Ghost Players, silent auction, autograph session, celebrity softball game, and Field of Dreams movie showing.