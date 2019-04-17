Cast, crew reflect on Notre Dame fire as they prepare for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Theatre Cedar Rapids is preparing to open "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" next month and it's cast and crew are reflecting on the fire that occurred at Notre Dame Cathedral earlier this week.

"Its a very surreal feeling." says development director Hannah Spina. " The cast is very passionate about the story, the music is I like to use the word soul-stirring, its just so much love and passion driven in this show and so were all very involved in this story and then to see Notre Dame dealing with this major issue... we've all kind of rallied to know how important it is to tell this story."

For a majority of it's shows, the theatre is tasked with building their own sets. Due to the complexity of replicating the cathedral, the company rented a traveling version of the set and is in the process of putting it together.

"Just seeing the pieces come in and how ornate they are, and its just a big puzzle right now but once its all together, I have a feeling it will take ones breathe away" Spina said.

The company also wants people to remember how the world famous story that originated as a book started.

"We want to make sure we do the Cathedral justice." Spina said. "The book was written as a call to Paris to restore the Cathedral because it had already been up for hundreds of years and was starting to fall apart, so now its this resurgence of important of why its so important to preserve our historical and cultural icons."