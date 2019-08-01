Casinos finishing plans for sports books after approval from Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission

After final approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission earlier this week, casinos across the state are preparing to open their sports books to take their first bets August 15.

Rob Higgins, left, shows off the soon-to-be PointsBet Sportsbook at Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

At Riverside Casino & Resort, staff is making the final preparations for their newest addition.

“We did a big renovation last year, the whole property," said Dan Franz, the General Manager for the casino and resort. "And this part of the property in particular was a place that we renovated somewhat with sports wagering in mind.”

The Elite Sportsbook already has a layout already in place, and all that is left to do is to add some furnishings and staff to finalize the new area.

"What we need to do now is put in some TVs, some point-of-sales, we need to put in some kiosk, we need to hire a few people," Franz said.

The new space is only a small portion of the casino, formerly focused on a bar area and a virtual golf setup. But Franz is hoping with the new regulations, they might get some new bettors in the casino doors, too.

“People that maybe haven't come down here in the past, and a different type of a market that's going to come here and watch sports,” Franz said.

At Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington, the leadership there is also preparing a new sportsbook- one that is still under construction, but Rob Higgins, the Vice President of Operations for Great River Entertainment, said the new area will be completed in time to take its first bet at noon on August 15.

For Higgins, he has only seen the future space in renderings, but that space will soon become a reality.

However, almost all of the state-regulated casinos already have plans to open a sportsbook so it is up to the individual casinos to stand out among the rest.

“Getting the word out, making sure that people know they can come down here and take a look at it," Higgins said. "And this is just another amenity to our fabulous facility with our existing casino and all of our entertainment.”

Meaning casinos only have two weeks to finish laying the groundwork to take the first bets.

The final piece of infrastructure for a number of these casinos will include online wagering. Franz explained that Iowa residents 21 and over will need to come visit the casino to register before placing a bet online- a decision that was approved by the IRGC.