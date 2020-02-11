Casino-hotel plan gets nowhere at Des Moines airport board meeting

A proposal to build a $225 million casino and hotel at the Des Moines airport got nowhere at the airport board's meeting Tuesday.

Highview Development Group had presented the plan to the Des Moines Airport Authority board last month. The complex would include a 350-room hotel connected to the airport by a skywalk. There also would be a fountain, rock garden, restaurant and wedding and banquet facilities.

Station KCCI reported that no board member made a motion at the meeting to vote on the plan, so no vote was held.