Casey's General Store announced its newest pizza creation.

According to the Des Moines Register, the pizza is Midwest-themed. It includes pulled pork, bacon, fire-roasted corn and Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.

The pizza doesn't have a name yet, the Register said it will go on sale starting Sunday.

There will be a naming contest between Sunday and Sept. 14. The winner will be announced Sept. 28 and will get a yearlong supply of pizza.