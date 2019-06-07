Casey's new CEO coming from IHOP

The man at the helm of a pancake empire is now taking on the world of convenience stores.

On Wednesday the Casey's Board of Directors appointed Darren Rebelez as their President and Chief Executive Officer. He's currently the President of IHOP.

Current Casey's President and CEO Terry Handley will retire after a 38 year career with Casey's.

Rebelez has overseen operational performance and segment earnings growth while at IHOP. He helped develop and implemented digital strategies to connect guests with apps and web portals. During his tenure, IHPO grew to become the largest full-service restaurant concept in the U.S. by unit count.

Rebelez says he's honored to join the Casey's team.

“I have long admired Casey’s and look forward to working closely with its talented team to continue providing outstanding service to local communities across our markets and creating value for all of Casey’s stakeholders," said Rebelez.

The appointment becomes effective June 24.