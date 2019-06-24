Casey's looking at possibility of self-checkouts, ordering kiosks

Casey's General Stores officials are looking into whether automation can help them deal with a shortage in the workforce, according to an article in the Des Moines Register.

The company said small, rural communities in the Midwest is their best chance of expansion. Officials said a store manager position is typically competitive, but it's hard to keep part-time positions filled.

Casey's ordering kiosks and self check out options may not only help with labor shortages, but it could also streamline their business. The company says the kiosks can improve accuracy and help keep lines moving.