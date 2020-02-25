Casey's now accepting pizza box tabs until June 30, 2020

Casey's General Store customers now have a little more time to turn in their pizza box tabs.

In December, Casey's announced that its box top rewards program would be going digital. Customers collect 10 tabs to earn a pizza.

Customers had until the first of March to turn in their tabs into digital rewards.

Now, the company says stores will accept the cardboard tabs through June 30, 2020.

"We encourage our guests to redeem their free pizzas and sign up for Casey’s Rewards to start tracking them in the new program. Casey’s pizza lovers also can visit their local store and have the box tops loaded into their Rewards account,” the company said in a release.

