Casey's, Kum & Go employees to get temporary raises

Casey's General Stores is giving its employees a temporary pay raise.

Part-time and full-time workers will get an extra $2 per hour. Managers, trainers and supervisors will each earn $100 extra a week. Pay increases will last for two weeks.

Gas and convenience store chain Kum and Go is also making changes for employees amid the coronavirus.

The Des Moines Register Reports all staff will get a temporary $2 per hour raise through at least May 3. Managers and district supervisors will also receive bonuses. Employees will also be allowed one free prepared food item during each shift.

