Case of man found dead in car off of I-380 in Cedar Rapids ruled a homicide, police say

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said the case of a 27-year-old man found dead in a crashed vehicle off I-380 is being investigated as a homicide.

On March 12, authorities responded to crash in a wooded area near northbound I-380 and 76th Ave. SW. A property owner in the area saw the vehicle in the wooded area and indicated that someone was inside.

When responders got to the scene, they found Jordan Haynes dead at the scene.

On Friday, the police department said an autopsy ruled Haynes' death a homicide.

Additional details were not released as the investigation is active and ongoing.